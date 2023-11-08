150 room courtyards under construction in Guyana

The construction work of a 150 room courtyard near Cheddi Jagan International Airport progresses smoothly by Marriott Hotel.

The country is set to provide accommodation to over 100 flights in one week in the coming month December.

In this regard, the construction works are going positively near the airport.

Interestingly, the work is almost at the horizon for the first airport Hotel.

Such an action will take a step towards boosting the tourism industry in the region. Also, will provide more and more employment opportunities.

Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana shared this on social media and the public reacted very positively to it.

Also, he shared some of the glimpses of the construction site, and the structure of the building can be seen.

Public reaction on the post is all about appreciation of work the government is doing to make the country developed.

The reactions were more about the development under the current president.

“ So much progress in beautiful Guyana,” one commented.

One even highlighted the location of the place where construction is going.

He quoted, “This hotel is well situated, it’s perfect for when those foreign dignitaries visit, host them right than creating traffic jams in the town.”

The location of the room courtyard is near the airport where it will be convenient for every individual arriving in the country.

It will provide a safe and secure place for the people who come to the country.

No limit was seen on the public reactions, as people commented with their own personal perspectives.

He said, “This will add so much more value to the travelers and it is setting a stage for Guyana to become a major hub for the region and beyond.”

Many other constructions are also on the way which are as follows:

New Kings Hotel & Residence featuring 25 one- bedroom suites, 40 deluxe rooms, and the Bistro Sky Bar and Steakhouse

New Republic Bank Branch at Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice

New Shore Base which promises more affordable electricity for all.

