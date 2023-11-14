15 young delegates to represent Caribbean at 13th UNESCO forum at Paris

15 youth delegates will represent the Caribbean at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris

Caribbean: 15 youth delegates will represent the Caribbean at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris. These dynamic youth delegates will showcase the offerings of the region in different spheres.

The representatives are from different countries of the Caribbean, including Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Aruba, Bahamas, Grenada, Guyana, Sint Maarten, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica.

The names of the representatives are:

Esquire Henry from Antigua and Barbuda

Arielle Gill from Aruba

Ashawnte Russel from The Bahamas

Dominique Assing from Grenada

Suphane Dash- Alleyne from Guyana

Vish Kistama from Guyana

Mario Galbert from Jamaica

Odane Brooks from Jamaica

Catharine Seabrooks from St Kitts and Nevis

Rahym Augustin-Joseph from Saint Lucia

Jemila Holman from Sint Maarte

Curmira Gulston from Trinidad and Tobago

Catharine Seabrookers was selected from a pool of nominees to represent St Kitts and Nevis at the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

Seabrookes is expected to participate in riveting discussions and propose solutions to matters affecting the Federation’s youth. It is also expected that, upon return, youth-oriented initiatives will be spearheaded by Seabrookes that will not only fulfil UNESCO’s mandate but positively impact our nation’s youth.

The citizens of Nevis extended wishes to Seabrookers and wished for her future achievements. Department of Youth- Nevis said,” Well-wishes are extended to Catharine Seabrookes as she represents this beloved Federation with pride and dignity. UNESCO’s Selection Committee definitely made the right choice.”

This year, the UNESCO Youth Forum focuses on the Social Impacts of Climate Change and the need to achieve an equitable climate transition.

SEVENTEEN will also participate in the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum in Paris. It will recognise the importance of blending art and activism. Their performance is more than just entertainment; it’s a call for youth empowerment and collective action.

Ramanjot Kaur is a dedicated journalist with a Master’s in Journalism and Mass Communication, specializing in economic and political news reporting with incisive analysis and integrity. ramanjot.kaur@associatestimes.com