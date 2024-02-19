15-year-old boy charged for rape attempt on 6-year-old in Saint Ann

15-year-old teenager got arrested in case of alleged rape of a 6-year-old minor girl in last month in Saint Ann, on 27 January.

Jamaica: A 15-year-old teenage boy got arrested by the Ocho Rios police department and charged in the case of alleged rape of a 6-year-old minor girl in the last month at a daycare facility in Saint Ann, a parish in the northern part of Jamaica, on Saturday, 27 January. The date of appearance of the teenage culprit in the court is finalized as per the report and will be taken for hearing soon.

The culprit teenager and the victim both belong to the Saint Ann parish where the crime took place. The teenage boy is charged by the police officers under the offences of sexual assault and rape with a minor girl and other related offences.

As per the reports, the incident of rape on the minor girl in Saint Ann took place on the day while the girl was at the daycare facility when the teenage boy went to the place. It is said that while the girl was inside the bathroom the culprit boy suddenly approached her with force.

As per the statement of the police department, the minor girl was assaulted sexually by the teenage culprit before attempting to rape the victim.

The incident of the rape and sexual assault with the minor girl in Saint Ann was reported to the police department in response to which the officers from the local police station took charge. The police officers recorded the statement about the crime and started the investigation.

The teenage boy was taken to the police officers by the relatives to submit him in the case of rape and assault against a minor girl victim. The teenage culprit was taken under custody by the police as per the laws of underage criminals.

The people of the nation and the local residents of the communities around Saint Ann are sharing their opinions on the case after hearing about the incident of rape of a minor girl by a teenage boy who is charged by police.

People are saying, “Something is going on in society and I do not believe that it is in the drinking water, but the use of marijuana which affects the ability to learn as well as the reasoning ability in some people. This may have created social issues due to the lack of emotional intelligence.”

People also said, “Carelessness on the part of the adults possibly. Why was the 6 year old girl unsupervised? These 15 year old boys growing up without a strong father figure will always be in trouble. Guard your daughters.”