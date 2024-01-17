15-Y-O Isabella Teelucksingh dies in Cunupia shooting

Trinidad and Tobago: A 15-year-old girl, Isabella Teelucksingh, lost her life on Monday after a shooting by a village bully allegedly due to an argument that turned violent at Las Lomas No 1 in Cunupia, a town in the central part of Trinidad, on Sunday, 14 January. The identity of the suspect is not confirmed yet.

The victims of the shooting are identified with the name of Isabella Teelucksingh, who lived at Kacy Avenue on Savary Road in Las Lomas No 1, Cunupia. Her 20-year-old aunt, who lives in Kelly Village in Caroni, also became another victim of the shooting.

As per the report by the police department, the incident took place on the day when a 55-year-old man who works at the old age home was at the Mini Mart on Savary Road.

At the same time, at nearly 6:45 pm, the 45-year-old suspect, who was driving his silver Nissan Cube car, saw him in the Mini Mart.

It is said that the suspect stopped the vehicle, approached the man in the Mini-Mart, and proceeded to cuff him about the body. After that, he went back to the car and went home.

As per the reports, it is mentioned that some exchange of words happened allegedly between him and some villagers present at the moment while the suspect was at his home.

It is alleged that after the heated argument, things went out of control, and the suspect took a shotgun out of his home and fired one shot in the direction of the villagers.

The shot ended up hitting Isabella Teelucksingh, who got hit on her head, and her aunt, who got hit in her pelvic area. Even the pet dog of the family, Spotty, also got injured due to the shooting.

The incident of shooting in the village of Cunupia, in which Isabella Teelucksingh became a victim, was imminently reported to the police department.

In response to the report, police officers from the local police station went to the place and confirmed the report of the shooting. Straight after, the police officers secured the report and took control of the area to start with early investigations.

The victims of the shooting were instantly transferred to the hospital under medical observation for medical treatment.

The shooting victim of Cunupia, Teelucksingh, was placed on life support; after all the efforts of the medical staff, she was not able to survive and was declared dead officially. Her aunt underwent emergency surgery, but the condition of her aunt is not very clear for now.

The police department is conducting an investigation and inquiries to trace the suspect as he fled from the scene after the incident.

People of the communities around Cunupia, after knowing about the shooting incident in which Teelucksingh died, are sharing their opinions.

People are demanding the arrest of the suspect as soon as possible as individuals like him are a threat to society and must not stay open. People are also hoping for the betterment of the families of the victims.

A new twist was seen in the case as the villagers challenged a part of the incident mentioned in the police report. Villagers said, “Teelucksingh and a group of children, the youngest being eight years, the family pet and Teelucksingh’s aunt were walking along Savary Road on their way to a relative’s home when the suspect allegedly shot them from a distance.”

Police are running an investigation by considering all the possibilities. The people are also waiting for further updates on the case to gain more clarity about the incident.