14-year-old girl kidnapped and raped by three in Saint James

Jamaica: A 14-year-old girl became the victim of kidnapping and raped while going to school by three suspects in Saint James, a parish in the northwestern part of Jamaica, on the morning of Tuesday, 16 January, around 8:00 am. The identity of the victim girl is not confirmed yet.

As per the reports by the police department, the incident took place when the victim girl was going to her school. When she was on her way, a white Mark X motorcar approached the girl.

In the vehicle, three men were sitting, and they forcefully pulled the victim girl into the car against her will and fled from the place after kidnapping her at nearly 8:00 am.

It is said that the suspects, under the planned structure, went inside the premises, parked the car in the way, waited for the victim, pulled her into the vehicle and eventually left the place after the kidnapping.

The suspects took the victim after kidnapping to an unfinished house of concrete to rape her, which was left abandoned in Saint James.

The police department mentioned that the victim girl was raped by the three suspects while taking turns.

Anyhow, the victim girl managed to escape from the rapists and somehow ran to save herself and ended up finding shelter in a house in the neighbourhood. The residents of the house helped the girl and immediately reported the kidnapping and rape incident of Saint James to the police department.

In response, the officers from the local police department took charge and went to the location. After visiting the place, police officers confirmed the report and recorded the statement of the victim girl to begin with the investigation.

Straight after, the victim was taken to protective care for medical attention and more. Police officers made the report of the incident and instantly started a manhunt operation with the investigation to trace the suspects and arrest them.

The people of the communities around Saint James and Jamaica, after knowing about the case of kidnapping and rape of a minor, raised their concerns about the management of security and safety of the society.

People are saying, “Painful, Disappointed, what kind of word can we use for this thing? What is happening to society? Can’t we live like a human, or are we now not eligible to live in a civilised society? Are we civilised anymore? These kinds of people are not humans but worse than animals.”

People also said, “This really raises panic in the people as we also have a family. These kinds of people should be persecuted among the crowd. No mercy should be shown. Police need to do something really brutal against them.”

People are hoping for the betterment of the victim girl, and her family is demanding justice for the little girl. People also took strong action taken against these rapists by arresting them as soon as possible.