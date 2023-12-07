14 selected from Grenada for USA Today’s Best Reader’s Choice

Grenada is represented by 14 finalists for the USA Today's 10 Best Reader's Choice

Grenada is represented by 14 finalists for the USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice. The finalists will cover the areas including food, lodging, destinations, travel gear and many other.

USA Today is a travel guide and is hosting the 10 best readers’ choice 2023. The travel experts of USA Today have selected 20 nominees in the contest that covers food, lodging, destinations, travel gear, things to do etc.

The Voting’s for the awards end on 1st January 2024.

The nominations from Grenada are as follows:

Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort:

Spice Island Beach Resort

The 5-star luxury resort has 64 suites and is run by the Hopkin family. The resort has luxury almond pool suites, tropical gardens, private pools and spacious interiors. It is a AAA Five Diamond All-Inclusive Resort.

Best Caribbean Beach :

Grand Anse Beach

It is a stunning beach and often voted as the most beautiful beaches in Caribbean. It offers two miles of uninterrupted powder-white sand, shady coconut and sea-grape trees, inviting turquoise waters.

Paradise Beach

It is a sandy beach will small bars and restaurants at the waterfront. The long stretch of sand gives a breathtaking view of the Sandy Island.

Best Caribbean Beach Bar:

Esther’s Bar

The bar is located in the spice booth with outside seating and serves amazing cocktails.

La Plywood Beach Bar

The bar is known as the authentic and a very laid-back Caribbean beach bar with a stunning view. It serves some of the best tacos.

Sand Bar

The bar offers tasty meals and cocktails. Visitors can dine in the open- air gazebo or under the coconut palms and sea grape trees.

Umbrellas Beach Bar

It is a fun going restaurant just a few steps away from the Grand Anse beach with live music on weekends and daily drink specials.

Best Caribbean Resort:

True Blue Bay Boutique Resort

The resorts is located at the waterfront and offers villas, suites and rooms.

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery:

Clarke’s Court Rum Distillery

It runs from 1937 and presently has a range of award-winning fine rums.

River Antoine Rum Distillery

It is the oldest school Rum Distillery and is located at the north side of Grenada island.

Westerhall Estate Rum

This rum Distillery provides the most authentic rums made with traditional methods.

Best Restaurant in the Caribbean:

Dexter’s Restaurant

The restaurant gives a five-course dining experience to customers and is located near Grand Anse.

La Sagesse Restaurant

The restaurant provides a private beach area and is located in St David, La Sagesse Hotel. It serves Caribbean and American cuisine.

Punj-abi

The restaurant serves authentic Indian cuisine and is 2 minutes’ walk from the airport in Grenada.