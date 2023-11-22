14 Miners died under collapsed illegal Gold Mine

Death of 14 miners reported at the property of Zijin Gold company in district Brokopondo under the collapsed illegal Gold Mine on Monday.

Suriname: Death of 14 miners reported at the property of Zijin Gold company in district Brokopondo under the collapsed illegal Gold Mine on Monday.

In this concern, the President Chan Santokhi on Monday made an announcement in the National Assembly that the operations have already been introduced to provide support and help.

Moreover, various ministers has been hired which are:

Defence Minister

Regional Development Minister

Sports Minister

Finance and Planning Minister

Justice and Police

Natural Resources Minister

Along with it, the public prosecution service is accountable for the central coordination.

Further, the special investigation team is led by the Attorney General of Suriname in this concern for investigating the incident.

Such an investigation will also provide aid in carrying out rescue work. Also, the recovery, transport and forensic investigation will be included in the technical investigation team.

Furthermore, in case any assistance will be required, there are chances to take help from other countries.

Emphasizing on it, Brazil is being considered as the prior country to ask for help from.

On this, President Chan Santokhi offered condolences to the dead persons’ families and relatives.

The president even highlighted that the authorities are doing everything so well to manage the situations, and are taking the necessary actions required.

The government even declared a day or more for mourning, concerning it with the deaths of 14 miners.

Focusing on the area where an incident occurred, it has been reported that the accident occurred at the place where gold veins were discovered earlier.

Probing ahead, it has been reported that the Zijin Gold Company has already asked for the security, police and army has destroyed the camps at the site, and have given the command to people to leave the place.

The temporary tunnel, found with considerable depth, is projected to have buried about 10 people at a time.

However, the count of people could even have been more.

