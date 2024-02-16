12-year old wins Barbados Surfer of the Year competition

Twelve-year-old Daniel Banfield secured victory in the boys’ under-14, under-16, and under-18 events of the Surfer of the Year competition in Barbados.

Barbados: Twelve-year-old Daniel Banfield secured victory in the boys’ under-14, under-16, and under-18 events of the Surfer of the Year competition in Barbados. The tournament was hosted by the Surfing Association at Drill Hall Beach last Saturday.

Barbados Children Directory extended greetings and said that the athlete is an outstanding junior of the day who won in the boys’ under-14, under-16, and under-18 competitions of the Surfing event.

Banfield, a student of St Winifred’s School, received a national “Youth Award” from the National Sports Council in 2023 after outstanding performances in 2022. Similar to this occasion, Daniel had also won the under-12 boys’ division of the Barbados ‘Surfer of the Year’ series that year.

He also secured the second position in the under-14 division of the competition in 2023. He also participated in the online international “Blast Off” competition where children (surfers) from all over the world submit videos in different categories for judging.

Daniel Banfield tied for first place for ‘High-Performance video of the week,’ in week 2 of the contest which ran for 1 month. He also once attended a two-week international training session in Costa Rica with Jim Hogan, the ex-coach of the US national team and at home, he is up as early as 5.00 am and begins his exercises.

He trains five days during the week and surfs every day including weekends and this has not affected his schoolwork which he manages after his training and surfing sessions.

A natural athlete, Daniel runs cross country for his school and he has competed at NAPSAC and is usually among the top performers in his school’s sports meets.

The achievement has been lauded by the citizens of Barbados who said that the boy has showcased his true dedication and determination in the field. One added that Banfield is a true inspiration for several who are seeking a career in this sport.