12-year-old dies in accident of East Canje Berbice

Guyana: A young boy in Guyana of just 12 years was reported deceased after a road accident by a motor truck while walking along the Reliance Access Road in the East Canje locality of Berbice on Wednesday, 13 March, around 4:00 pm.

The deceased in the accident was a local boy whose family lives at Lot 53 at Reliance Abandon of East Canje Berbice, a settlement in the northern part of Guyana along eastern borders. The victim boy was known by his name, Totaram.

The police report on the accident case at Berbice says the boy was on the roadway at nearly 4:00 pm on the day walking along the road on the eastern side. At the same time, a motor truck came driving along the road heading in the south direction.

It is mentioned that the reason which became the cause of the accident was the driver who was looking to turn on the corner of the road to continue his journey towards the destination in the east direction. The victim boy who was at the same point on the corner of the road somehow went under the tyres which caused his death.

The driver of the motor truck said in his statement that he was not aware of the young boy’s presence near his vehicle and observed the accident after he heard a loud shout of someone calling ‘hold boy, hold’. He went outside side of his truck and found the boy under the left type of backside.

The information about the driver involved in the accident is disclosed to the public as a 64-year-old man from Canefield Settlement in East Canje Berbice. The man currently works with the Rose Hall Sugar Estate.

After the Berbice accident, the young victim was assisted by the people near the locality and was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital to save his life. Anyhow, the boy could not survive, so the doctor checked him and made the statement.

Later, the police department took the case under their control for investigation after getting information about the accident of the little boy who lost his life. The dead body of the victim is now under the post-mortem process while the investigation is ongoing.