12-year old boy killed in fatal accident in Guyana

A 12-year-old boy has been killed in a fatal accident after he was struck down by a motor truck along the Reliance Access Road, East Canje, Berbice, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Justin Totaram of Lot 53, Reliance Abandon, East Canje Berbice.

As per the reports, it was told that around 16:00 hours on Wednesday, motor vehicle GMM 5087, driven by a 64-year-old resident of Canefield Settlement, East Canje Berbice has been involved into the accident.

The settlement was attached to the Rose Hall Sugar Estate, through which the old man was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane on Reliance Public Road, East Canje Berbice. On the other hand, while the 12-year-old boy called Totaram was proceeding in the said direction along the eastern side of the said road.

The driver of the truck told investigators that he was in the process of making a left turn and going east into the sideline, Dam East Canje, which is on the eastern side of the said road. The driver said he heard someone shouting “Hold boy, hold” and he stopped the truck.

According to the driver, after he stopped the vehicle, he exited and rushed to investigate. Upon investigating, he observed a male lying under the said truck, close to the left-side back wheel.

Totaram was picked up by public-spirited citizens, placed in a police motor pickup, and rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, who pronounced him dead.

The body is presently at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. The investigation on the matter is ongoing.

The accident garnered the attention of the people and said that it was sad and people were mourning for the child.

