12 out of 16 Haitian Caregivers deported back

The immigration Authorities deported 12 of the 16 individuals on Tuesday night, who came to Jamaica to assist the 59 rescued orphans from Haiti.

Jamaica- The immigration Authorities deported 12 of the 16 individuals on Tuesday night, who came to Jamaica to assist the 59 rescued orphans from Haiti.

Reportedly, only two of the 16 individuals were really the caregivers, whereas the rest 14 are supposedly considered to be potential immigrants to the country.

The caregivers came to Jamaica in March along with the orphans from HaitiChildren, an orphanage in Haiti as a part of the social initiative led by the international charity organisation Mustard Seed Communities (MSC).

The operation in March was led to provide support and protection to the Haiti Children due to ongoing threats in Haiti.

The Haitians entered the country over a 90 days permission which ended last Wednesday and with no extension, they were living in the country illegally.

According to the authorities, 10 of the individuals went missing for 13 days, until 8 of them came back last weekend. The officials were instructed not to question them on their absence and none of the Caregivers was also volunteering to speak so.

The officials also stated that the caregivers were disobedient and abusive to the residents of Jacob’s Ladder, where the orphans are kept, and they were also hostile to the police. But since their return, they have turned more cooperative.

“We deported them after determining through immigration that they had broken their terms and had entered the country fraudulently.” Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang clarified.

The report states that, one particular individual, described as a troublemaker, had reportedly got a car and is causing the most trouble. This person, believed to have taken a child from the Hospital with one of his friends.

Apparently, Chang also stated that the “troublemaker” is yet to be found and the officials are trying to catch him soon.

It is said that the MSC’s chief Executive officer, Father Garvin Augustine has asked the authorities to allow two of the Haitians to stay.

In his statement Garvin stated that- “We asked the authorities to keep two of them. They have been working and cooperating with us and they have actually helped with the children. So, we will be applying for permits on their behalf.”

In an unexpected turn of events, two carers are still being held in detention, two have been reported missing, and twelve have been deported back to Haiti.

This is being also reported that the founder of HaitiChildren, Susie Krabacher had also been denied entry to the country twice before and it is being considered to put a Prohibition order on her too.