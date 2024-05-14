12-foot crocodile captured in Jamaica, swimmers scared

The swimmers in the Salt River have been threatened by the sudden appearance of the 12-foot crocodile in the water on Sunday morning.

Jamaica: The swimmers in the Salt River have been threatened by the sudden appearance of the 12-foot crocodile in the water on Sunday morning. However, the reptile was captured by the Caribbean Coastal Area Management team in the daylight in Jamaica after they received a call from locals.

As per the reports, CCAM received the call that the reptile was seen and the members of the team reached on the spot to give assistance to the local citizens. The terrestrial biologist Damion Whyte and his team secured the reptile and captured it for the safety of the citizens.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force has also been invited to manage the crowd control which made people located at a safe location for the smooth securing of the crocodile. The team added that the crocodile was processed, and measured, and the team also placed the PIT tag on the animal.

The force has further relocated the crocodile to the wetland which will remain out the reach of humans. The biologist Whyte explained that they would work for the safety of the people and asked the people that the crocodiles are protected by law and should not be harmed.

Passive Integrated Transponder tags are known to assist scientists in tracking individual organisms by providing a reliable lifetime “barcode” for an individual animal. The significant impact of the tag is to understand animal migration which is their ability to track and recognize individuals over time and space.

The tags also consist of an internal microchip which is activated when it passes close to a special antenna, so it does not require power. Whyte also added that the capture of crocodiles has also triggered a lot of activity across the areas.

People have been expressing concerns about the danger in the water and stated that they could not swim in the water in such a dangerous situation. He said that they ask people to not scale fish in the water near any swimming area to avoid attracting crocodiles to those areas.