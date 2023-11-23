10th Annual Peninsula Swim successfully concluded

The 10th Annual Peninsula Swim fundraiser hosted by St Kitts and Nevis has successfully concluded

The peninsula swim is a fundraising event for the St Kitts Yatch Club and is a confidence builder for those who wish to participate in the Nevis to St Kitts cross channel swim.

The 10th peninsula swim was 1.9 miles or 3.06km trek down the peninsula coast that started from the White House Bay, Salt Plage to the South Friars Bay, Shipwreck.

The participant swimmers braved the waters conquering the huge swells near the shorelines witnessing swimmers competing at a young age of 7.

Matthew Sturtevant of the Ross University School of Medicine championed this event, coming at first place in a record time of 45:07:00 and was was approximately 11 minutes faster than last year’s record time of 0:56:00.

The winning results of the 10th peninsula swim are as follows:

Under-18

Female:

16 year old Olivia Jacobsen Skyla Connor Jazzelle Connor

Male:

Troy Nisbett Anjua Pemberton Aiden Liburd

18-40

Female:

Alexandra Lattner Jacqueline Childers Leah Cameron- Blake

Robert Luddite – Special Olympics Representative

Male:

Matthew Sturtevant Ninian Cameron-Blake Justin Loudermilk

Under-40

Female:

Jane Hansom Annelise Leibbrandt

Male:

Roger Hancock Jim Treka Mike Fraser

Samal Duggins also encouraged, appreciated and supported the swimmers by making a special appearance at the 10th Peninsula Swim.

Swimmers from Swimrite and Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis, Blue Marlin Swim Academy St Kitts , Swim2Win Nevis and Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center Bring it swim team participated in the event.

The St. Kitts Yatch Club commended all the swimmers and their coaches for putting immense hard work in executing brilliance performance. The club extended heartfelt gratitude to the MC Max Brisbane and Caterer Kali as well as the parents, volunteers and kayakers.

The St. Kitts Yatch Club appreciated and extended a heartfelt thankyou to the sponsors of the event including Kittitian Heartbeat St Kitts tourism authority , St Kitts Nevis Coast Guard for providing safe and rescue services, Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Center, Blue Safaris and St Kitts Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Int’l Transport et al for partnering in the 10th Peninsula Swim and supporting the cause.