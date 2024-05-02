10 cruise ships to dock at Port Zante in May 2024, promote local businesses

A total of 10 cruise ships are all set to arrive at Port Zante in the month of May 2024, including the world’s largest vessel- Icon of the Seas.

St Kitts and Nevis: A total of 10 cruise ships are all set to arrive at Port Zante in the month of May 2024, including the world’s largest vessel- Icon of the Seas. With the vessels, St Kitts and Nevis will welcome thousands of passengers and mark the potential of the tourism sector.

On the first day of May 2024, St Kitts and Nevis welcomed Rhapsody of the Seas at Port Zante and hosted the ceremony of thousands of passengers with exclusive offerings. Emerald Princess will be the second cruise vessel of the month of May which will dock on May 6, 2024.

Monday will welcome three cruise ships at Port Zante as the second vessel will be Celebrity Eclipse with the arrival of thousands of passengers. The third ship of the day will be World Voyager whose passengers will get the chance to explore the vibrant offerings of St Kitts and Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis will again welcome World Voyager on Sunday, May 12, 2024 with thousands of passengers who will explore Port Zante. The sixth cruise ship of the month will be MS Europa 2 which will arrive at Port Zante on Sunday, May 18, 2024 with the thousands of passengers.

The World’s largest cruise ship- Icon of the Seas, will also return to St Kitts and Nevis on May 21, 2024, for its fifth call at Port Zante. The cruise ship created history by making the country the first in the Caribbean to welcome the passengers of the vessel. Over 5,000 passengers will dock at Port Zante on May 21, 2024, enhancing the country’s tourism sector.

The seventh cruise ship of the month will be Emerald Princess, which will dock on May 24, 2024, and Rhapsody of the Seas will again arrive at Port Zante on May 29, 2024.

The last cruise ship of the month will be Island Princess, which will arrive with thousands of passengers on May 30, 2024.

St Kitts and Nevis have recorded a successful cruise season 2023/2024 with the arrival of thousands of passengers, marking the potential of the destination. With the arrival of Icon of the Seas, the country has experienced massive growth in tourism economy through the cruise sector. Passengers from across the globe has been docked and enhance the income for the local products of the country.

The local offerings have flourished at Port Zante as small business holders, taxi operators, vendors, tour guides have promoted their business among the international community. The arrival of the cruise ship will also boost the economy and business in St Kitts and Nevis.