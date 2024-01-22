10 charged for driving under influence during Debe police exercise

Police arrested ten for driving under influence in exercise from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday along Highway between Gasparillo and Debe.

Trinidad and Tobago: The Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch arrested ten suspects under the offence of driving under the influence in the police exercise conducted from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, 20 January, along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway between Gasparillo and Debe.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is taking a strict approach towards the management of road offences involving drinking and driving under the influence of alcohol or any drug on the roads of the nation amid the carnival season.

The exercise was conducted by the police officers of the Debe Highway Patrol Unit, during which nearly forty-five individuals were stopped by officers in total and were administered breathalyser tests.

As per the reports, among all tested individuals, ten were those who were not able to pass the breathalyser test or failed to provide the sample of breath to the officers.

It is mentioned that the individuals who failed the test belonged to the age category of between 26 and 44 and were immediately arrested by the officers and eventually charged with the driving offence.

The police exercise was conducted by Senior Superintendent Powder and Inspector Mohan under the guidance of Sergeant Ramoutar. A team of officers were also involved in the exercise from the Highway Patrol Task Force.

It is said that the officers from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Branch and the Highway Patrol Task Force will continue their joint exercise to neutralise the issue of driving under the influence around the nation.

The authorities are also raising awareness among the citizens, especially among youngsters and urging them to avoid driving while drinking as it can lead to serious accidents. It is mentioned that how not following traffic rules can lead to injuries and deaths of drivers and others who are travelling on the road.

People of the communities around Debe and the nation, after observing the police exercise against driving under the influence, are sharing their opinions and appreciating the approach of the police department.

People are saying, “This is a very great action taken by the police department, and they must do it all over the nation. There must be strict action and rules against road rage cases. We have seen how people lose their lives on the road mostly due to other’s faults. The family is one who suffers.”

The police department also conducted a speed exercise on the same morning from 6:00 am to 10:00 am between Gasparillo and Debe. In the exercise, 23 notices of penalty were issued to the driver who was driving over the speed limit.